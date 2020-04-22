Global  

Largest FDI investment: Facebook takes 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:51s - Published
Largest FDI investment: Facebook takes 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio | Oneindia News

Largest FDI investment: Facebook takes 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio | Oneindia News

Facebook picks up stake in reliance Jio to help commerce in India; Home Minister Amit Shah assures doctors of security, urges IMA not to hold symbolic protest; Govt to conduct tele survey to determine spread of COVID-19; Delhi-Noida border sealed, few exemptions allowed with passes; Donald Trump to put a pause on immigration and more news #EarthDay2020 #RelianceJio #Facebook

