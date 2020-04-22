Officials in India parade life-sized model elephant wearing mask to raise awareness about coronavirus

Global  

In a bid to spread awareness about the severity of the novel coronavirus pandemic and encourage people to stay home, the police department In Chennai, India paraded around the city a life-sized model o

In a bid to spread awareness about the severity of the novel coronavirus pandemic and encourage people to stay home, the police department In Chennai, India paraded around the city a life-sized model of an elephant wearing a mask.

The artificial elephant named "Thanga Shanmuga Raja," created by JBS events, was originally used for festivals and cultural events.

India has registered over 17,000 cases and recorded nearly 550 deaths due to COVID-19.




