Dutch photographer captures incredible Lyrid meteor shower in 90-minute timelapse Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:05s - Published 1 hour ago Dutch photographer captures incredible Lyrid meteor shower in 90-minute timelapse Dutch photographer Glenn Aoys captured the incredible Lyrid meteor shower in a 90-minute timelapse. Filmed from Kaatsheuvel on April 22 the footage shows tens of shooting stars zip across the night sky. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this