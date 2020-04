Mark Wahlberg was almost cast in 'Men in Black 3' Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:03s - Published 6 days ago Mark Wahlberg was almost cast in 'Men in Black 3' Mark Wahlberg almost starred in 'Men in Black 3' after being recommended by a powerful Hollywood agent, according to director Barry Sonnenfeld.

