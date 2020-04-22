Among Them movie trailer HD - Tarantino meets Bad Times at the El Royale in writer-director Kevin James Barry’s Among Them, now available on Amazon Prime and Tubi TV from Cinema Epoch.

After a botched heist, two bank robbers and their unwanted hostage retreat into a seedy coastal motel in the dead of winter.

When their boss doesn't show up and their tickets to freedom go missing, the three of them must battle through their deteriorating mental state and find a way out before they turn on each other.

Starring Jonathan Thomson, Dan Liebman and Evalena Marie, who also co-wrote the script, Among Them is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi TV.