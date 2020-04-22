Dolores Claiborne movie (1995) - Kathy Bates, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judy Parfitt
|
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Dolores Claiborne movie trailer (1995) - Plot synopsis: A big-city reporter travels to the small town where her mother has been arrested for the murder of an elderly woman that she works for as a maid.
Director: Taylor Hackford Writers: Stephen King, Tony Gilroy Stars: Kathy Bates, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judy Parfitt Genre: Crime, Drama