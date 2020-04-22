Dolores Claiborne movie (1995) - Kathy Bates, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judy Parfitt Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:18s - Published 2 weeks ago Dolores Claiborne movie (1995) - Kathy Bates, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judy Parfitt Dolores Claiborne movie trailer (1995) - Plot synopsis: A big-city reporter travels to the small town where her mother has been arrested for the murder of an elderly woman that she works for as a maid. Director: Taylor Hackford Writers: Stephen King, Tony Gilroy Stars: Kathy Bates, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judy Parfitt Genre: Crime, Drama 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Katie Kat 🔪🐙🏳️‍🌈 I love that Sister Monica Joan in #callthemidwife was Vera in the perfect movie (and perfect Kathy Bates performanc… https://t.co/McOMghZ0EB 3 days ago