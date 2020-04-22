Forget The Queen’s Speech, UK MC Lady Leshurr Releases ‘Quarantine Speech’ Rap

Lady Leshurr has released a relatable rap about lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Called ‘Quarantine Speech’ the song has similarities with her ‘Queen’s Speech’ series of freestyle raps released in 2016.

The tune serves as a serious message with elements like a chorus saying “wash them hands” but is also tongue-in-cheek and fun.

The rapper from Birmingham in the north west of England is donating profits from the song’s streams, and from face masks she is selling, to the NHS.