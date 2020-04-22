Malaysian veteran builds static bike from scraps during quarantine

A 54-year-old army veteran from Malaysia has built a static bike from scraps during his quarantine at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He spent two days building the static bike and said, he made it for exercise but will also save money not needing to go to the gym.

The footage from April 21 was filmed in his home in Penang, Malaysia.

His daughter told Newsflare, the bicycle was damaged for a long time and put at garage.

He used wood, rubber and remains from the roof to make this static bike.