Senior Shout Outs: Whitman-Regional, Silver Lake Regional, Lynn Technical

DOUG: WITH GRADUATION CEREMONY'S ON HOLD, WE WANT TO TAKE THE TIME TO GIVE A SHOUT-OUT TO SOME DESERVING SENIORS. LET'S START WITH CARLY BALFE. SHE'S GRADUATING FROM WHITMAN-HANSON, WHERE SHE WAS PRESIDENT OF THE MARINE BIOLOGY CLUB. SHE IS HEADED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MAINE TO STUDY MARINE SCIENCE. ANTOINETTE: CONGRATS ALSO TO KAYLA KNUDSEN FROM KINGSTON. SHE'S GRADUATING FROM SILVER LAKE. KAYLA IS HEADED TO CURRY COLLEGE TO STUDY NURSING. DOUG: CONGRATS AND A BIG SHOUT OUT TO GUY MORGAN. HE'S GRADUATING FROM LYNN TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL WHERE HE'S BEEN FOCUSING ON PRECISION MACHINERY. WE WILL KEEP SHARING AS MANY SHOUT OUTS AS WE CAN HEAR ON





