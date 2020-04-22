'The Hunger Games' prequel in the works Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:36s - Published 1 hour ago 'The Hunger Games' prequel in the works Fans of 'The Hunger Games' can look forward to more from the film franchise in the form of a prequel adapted from Suzanne Collin’s upcoming novel. 0

