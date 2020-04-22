'Venom 2' has been delayed till next year Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:06s - Published now 'Venom 2' has been delayed till next year 'Venom 2' - which has been officially titled 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' - will now be released in June 2021. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this