MS Coast Crime Stoppers offering reward for tips on missing woman

- - the mississippi coast crime - stoppers need your help and - are now offering an even bigger- monetary reward for - anyone who helps locate rebecca- reid.

- she is 32 years old..

- 5'7...weighs around 325 pounds- and has - brown hair.

- she was last seen on january- 24th.

- signs like the one up on your - screen were placed- yesterday on the roadways by th- pearl river county sheriff's- department.

- the reward is now set at $5000.- if you know any information you- urged to contact ms crime - stoppers.

