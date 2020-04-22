Global  

Man missing in Biloxi

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Time.

- - a man is now considered missing- in biloxi, after his- parent's have been unable to- contact him since july of - 2019.

- on april 17th 2020 a welfare- concern report was filed for ia- michael harper by his parents.- harper is described as a white- male, six feet 235 pounds - with brown hair and green eyes.- - - - has no known cell phone number,- but, is driving a 2005- black nissan rogue with - tennessee tags.

- if anyone see's harper have him- call the biloxi police- department and his parents- immediately - the biloxi police department- requests that anyone with - information regarding this- incident or any other incidents- contact - the biloxi




