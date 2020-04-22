Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Isolation Ski Slope Built in Backyard

Isolation Ski Slope Built in Backyard

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Isolation Ski Slope Built in Backyard

Isolation Ski Slope Built in Backyard

Occurred on April 4, 2020 / Brisbane, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "Being in isolation left our very active boys James and Eamon looking for something to do, we love skiing and decided to start building a terrain park in our backyard, starting with a ski ramp.

The three of us worked together to build a pretty good size ramp from timber studs and pine sheets with lattice fencing laid over the top."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.