World-famous piece of Banksy has been given a covid face mask

A world-famous Banksy has been given - a covid FACE MASK.

The blue surgical mask has been placed over the graffiti artist's 'The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum' in Bristol.

It depicts a take on Vermeer's famous Girl with a Pearl Earring, replacing the earring with an outdoor security alarm.

The art first appeared on the side of a building in Albion Docks in Hanover Place, in Bristol's Harbourside in October 2014.

It is not known who placed the mask on the image - or whether it was even the anonymous Banksy himself.