YUVRAJ, KAIF RECALL THEIR PLAYING DAYS AMIDST CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

IPL has been postponed due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Currently, all the current and former players are connected to their fans through social media, meanwhile, two former players of Team India, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif, chatted live on Instagram, In an Instagram live session Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif revealed many stories.

