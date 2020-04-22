Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vikram Chandra analyses India vs global Covid-19 death rate & other top news

Vikram Chandra analyses India vs global Covid-19 death rate & other top news

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:25s - Published
Vikram Chandra analyses India vs global Covid-19 death rate & other top news

Vikram Chandra analyses India vs global Covid-19 death rate & other top news

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India has surged to 18,601 with over 14,700 active cases in the country.

But looking at global numbers, India seems to be better off than many other nations.

India ranks 17th globally when it comes to the number of coronavirus cases, while it ranks 19th for the number of deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases per million in India is at 12, while the number of deaths per one million population is about 0.4, which is among the lowest in the world.

Perhaps the biggest worry are the 'silent spreaders', as per ICMR 80% of India's positive cases are asymptomatic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.