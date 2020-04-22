Vikram Chandra analyses India vs global Covid-19 death rate & other top news

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India has surged to 18,601 with over 14,700 active cases in the country.

But looking at global numbers, India seems to be better off than many other nations.

India ranks 17th globally when it comes to the number of coronavirus cases, while it ranks 19th for the number of deaths.

The number of coronavirus cases per million in India is at 12, while the number of deaths per one million population is about 0.4, which is among the lowest in the world.

Perhaps the biggest worry are the 'silent spreaders', as per ICMR 80% of India's positive cases are asymptomatic.