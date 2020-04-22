Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Owen Jones ‘meets’ those in the midst of a coronavirus social crisis

Owen Jones ‘meets’ those in the midst of a coronavirus social crisis

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 12:43s - Published
Owen Jones ‘meets’ those in the midst of a coronavirus social crisis

Owen Jones ‘meets’ those in the midst of a coronavirus social crisis

The coronavirus outbreak is not just a public health crisis, it's a social crisis.

Owen Jones speaks to three self-employed people who have lost their livelihoods almost overnight and have turned to the universal credit system.

How are they coping during the lockdown?

And can they survive on government support?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TullyMatt

Matt Tully RT @charliechar: The reality of renting during coronavirus is hard, for NHS workers as well as many others - @Owenjones84 meets tenants who… 3 days ago

charliechar

Charlie Phillips The reality of renting during coronavirus is hard, for NHS workers as well as many others - @Owenjones84 meets tena… https://t.co/L4MsWr8b82 3 days ago

OwenJones84

Owen Jones🌹 @RobanReed @zephyr_neat What you're saying here is there should be no left-wing people in the media, which would be… https://t.co/aoJ0WS44mf 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

What do you want the post–coronavirus future to look like [Video]

What do you want the post–coronavirus future to look like

The impact of the coronavirus crisis could ripple through every layer of our social fabric. We want to hear what you are concerned about, hopeful for, or even looking forward to in a changed future,..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 02:30Published
Owen Jones 'goes' queer clubbing during the coronavirus quarantine – video [Video]

Owen Jones 'goes' queer clubbing during the coronavirus quarantine – video

Lockdown has affected all of our social lives, but is it harder for some of our communities than others? From his living room, Owen Jones pops in to queer house party, a social dance club for LGBTQ+..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 10:55Published