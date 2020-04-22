Airstream seamstresses sew thousands of face masks for police, healthcare workers Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:38s - Published 21 hours ago Airstream seamstresses sew thousands of face masks for police, healthcare workers Airstream seamstresses sew thousands of face masks for police, healthcare workers 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Airstream seamstresses sew thousands of face masks for police, healthcare workers THEY ARE BREAKING OUT THEIR HOMESEWING MACHINES AND MAKINGMUCH-NEEDED PPE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this