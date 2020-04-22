Global  

On the Phone: Councilman Will Culver

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Family to provide support.

This morning - we are asking what the "new normal" look like once governor kay ivey reopens the state's economy.

That could come as early as may 1st - just k er a week from today.

So how are local governments getting ready?

Joining us now via zoom video conferencing is huntsville council president pro tem , district will culver.

Councilman good morning.

Whats being done right now to prepare your district - the city - for the eventual reopening?

Friday nearby georgia plans to open small businesses like gyms, hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, and bowling alleys.

Would that be something you would suggest as we'll?

What are your dmall business owners telling you about reopening?

What kind of changes in the public do you think we will see as sogial distancing and wearing kf masks becomes mire conmon?

Mayor battle is asking for a few days for the state to allow law enforcement and other government entities to get ready for reopening how do you feel about that?

And major issues you are seeing as we transition into this new normal?

Huntsville council president pro tem , district 5.

Will culver.

Thanks for being here.

