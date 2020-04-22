Trending: Friends "All In Challenge" Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:39s - Published now Trending: Friends "All In Challenge" The cast of Friends is taking part in the "All In Challenge" in which celebs auction off memorabilia or experiences to raise money for America's food fund, Meals on Wheels America, and No Kid Hungry. 0

