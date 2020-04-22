Sushil Raina 🇮🇳 RT @justdeplorible: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly in 'grave danger' after surgery https://t.co/3HBbP7Wjov - or brain dead...… 1 minute ago

Justin Childs RT @CristyFairy67: Report: Kim Jong-un in ‘Grave Danger’ Following Surgery https://t.co/VNAqVPjpEG KIM JONG UN HAD HEART SURGERY &IS REPOR… 9 minutes ago

Sani Ahmed RT @CNNnewsroom: With Kim Jong Un reportedly in "grave danger" after a surgery, author and columnist @GordonGChang reflects on the future o… 10 minutes ago

Catty🐈 RT @IPOT1776: Kim Jong Un is reportedly in 'grave danger' following surgery. I decided to do a little digging into his recent social media… 2 hours ago

Brenda 🇨🇦🇺🇸 RT @BonginoReport: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly in 'grave danger' after surgery https://t.co/5Q7iYk7vVq 3 hours ago

Jennifer K. Jackson-Booker RT @TheSource: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Reportedly In ‘Grave Danger’ https://t.co/uyvEejrs0F 3 hours ago

The Source Magazine North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Reportedly In ‘Grave Danger’ https://t.co/uyvEejrs0F 3 hours ago