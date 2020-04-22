Message of hope; Dave Fladung

Global  

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Tuesday's message of hope is from the pastor of Northview Church's West Lafayette campus, Dave Fladung.

The pastor of northview church's west lafayette campus.

One thing that has been such a tremendous source of hope for me in this has been phillipians four, versus six and seven.

That says we shouldn't worry about anything and to pray for everything.that we should tell god what we need and thank him for all he has given us.

What we see as a result of that the peace of god that transcends our understanding will guard our hearts and our minds in christ jesus.

I think another way to say that is we feed what we focus on.

Where i've been so encouraged over these last several weeks is seeing people that i believe have that peace give back in our communities.

Several examples of that have been people that have given 26 - thousands dollars just this last week to needs in our community around indiana.

I've seen people give to the food pantries in the food drives that our churches have been hosting.

And even people in their own neighborhoods have been loving on their neighbors in creative ways.

So continue to do that and i wanna tell you, if you don't know that peace, you don't have that peace our church or so many of our great churches in our area would love to help you find it.

God bless and have a great evening.

