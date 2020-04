Supporting the Restore during this time

AND HONOR OURPLANET.OUR EMILY BEIERJOINS US LIVE WITHMORE!GOOD MORNING EM!HEY BROOKE ANDGINO!GOOD MORNING!YES!

THERE'SSEVERAL WAYS TOSHOW THE EARTHSOME LOVE TODAY!ONE OF THOSE CANACTUALLY BENEFITMANY PEOPLE IN THEPROCESS.RECYCLING IS AHUGE PART OF THEGREATER GREEN BAYHABiTIAT FORHUMANITY'S MISSION.ON TOP OFPROVIDING STABLE,SAFE ANDAFFORDABLEHOUSING THEY'VEPREVENTED MORETHAN EIGHT MILLIONPOUNDS OFMATERIALS SINCEOPENING THERESTORE IN 2009FROM LANDFILLS.RIGHT NOW, WITHCOVID-19 THEY ARECURRENTLY CLOSEDAT THE RESTORE ANDTHEY ARE NOTACCEPTINGDONATIONS, BUT THEYSTILL NEED YOURSUPPORT!SO THEY'RE ASKINGYOU TO SET ASIDETHOSE ITEMS YOU'RELOOKING TO DONATE.CREATE A "RESTORECORNER" IN YOURHOME OR GARAGE.ONCE THEY CANREOPEN...WHICHTHEY SAID THEY WILLNOT DO UNTIL IT ISCONSIDERED SAFEANDHEALTHY.....THEY'REEXCITED FOR MANYOF THOSE DONATIONSTHEY LOOK FORWARDTO THIS TIME OFYEAR.RIGHT NOW THEYTYPICALLY RUN THEIR"SPRING TOOL DRIVE."THEY ASK THECOMMUNITY TODONATE TOOLS YOUNO LONGER USE ORNEED SO THEY CANGO TO A NEWHOME...WHICH SAVESTHAT ITEM FROMGOING TO A LANDFILLRIGHT NOW THEYUNDERSTAND MANYPEOPLE ARE AT HOMEAND THEY'RECLEANING AND RE-ORGANZING...BUT IT ISSO IMPORTANT YOUHOLD ONTO THOSEITEMS INSTEAD OFJUST DROPPING THEMAT THEIR DOORS."155 i'm guitly of it tooaseverybody else is duringthis time just asking forpatience.

IF YOU WANT TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT AND KEEP UP TO DATE WITH CHANGES OR NEEDS HABITAT AND THE RESTORE HAVE..YOU'LL WANT TO HEAD OVER TO THEIR FACEBOOK. GIVE THEM A LIKE. THAT'S WHERE THEY'RE POSTING ALL UPDATES. ONE THING...MAUREEN ALSO SHARED WITH ME WAS THAT THEY'RE HOPING TO GIVE FOLKS A HEAD START ON PROJECTS FOR THE "REPURPOSE FOR A REASON" FUNDRAISER....THAT HAPPENS EVERY NOVEMBER...THEY LOOKING TO HAVING PEOPLE MAYBE GET ITEMS EARLY SO THEY CAN WORK ON A PROJECT NOW TO DONATE FOR THE AUCTION..SO FAIRLY SIMPLE...BUT SAVE YOUR DONATIONS..