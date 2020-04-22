Columbus Church Helps With Storm Cleanup - 4/21/20

Global  

A Columbus church that is known for helping after disasters is lending a hand in south Mississippi.

A columbus church known for helping after disasters is lending a hand in south mississippi.

Fairview baptist church sent four volunteers to jefferson davis, jones and covington counties for the past two days.

They're removing trees off of homes, piling up debris and putting tarps on roofs.

So far, they have put tarps on nearly 10 houses that had damage from easter sunday tornadoes that ravaged the area.

The church plans to return to that same area next week.

