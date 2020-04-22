Kangana Donates 10 lakhs, Deepika Trolled, Shahrukh Reacts On Salman's Pyaar Karona Top 10 News

Global  

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 07:30s - Published
Shah Rukh Khan does an #AskSRK Session with fans answering various questions in a witty manner, Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her interaction announcement regarding mental health issues, Kangana Ranaut makes yet another donation are among the Top 10 News in today's Daily Wrap.

