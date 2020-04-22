Scripps national spelling bee cancelled

Global  

For the first time since World War II, the Scripps national spelling bee has been cancelled.

They sent out a tweet making the announcement yesterday.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT YESTERDAY.IT WAS SUPPOSED TO START NEXTMONTH.8TH GRADERS WHO QUALIFIED...WON'T BE ABLE TO COMPETE NEXTYEAR.ORGANIZERS WILL SEND OUTBACKPACKS AND KEEPSAKES TO THESTUDENTS.THERE'S A NEW STORYBOOK TO




