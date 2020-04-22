The US Navy Hospital Ship Is Leaving New York

On Tuesday, New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo agreed to ship the US Navy hospital ship Comfort back to its original base in Virginia.

The US Navy hospital ship was sent to Manhattan, New York in late March to help the city's hospitals, which were overwhelmed with coronavirus cases.

But the Javits convention center was also converted into a temporary hospital, and Comfort didn't receive a lot of patients.

As of Tuesday, it had helped just 179 people.