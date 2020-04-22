Biosphere 2 celebrates Earth Day 2020

VIRTUAL EARTH FEST 20-20.

THEONLINE EVENT WILL HAVE PANELSFROM RESEARCHERS, A 5-KVIRTUAL WALK OF THE PROPERTYAND PRESENTATIONS BY STUDENTSWIT THE SOUTHERN ARIZONARESEARCH, SCIENCE, ANDENGINEERING FOUNDATION.

WE'VEGOT JANE POYNTER AND TABERMACALLUM SO THESE ARE TWOFORMER BIOSPHERIANS THEYPLAYED A CRITICAL IN BUILDINGBIOSPHERE 2AMS ALSO LIVEDINSIDE FOR TWO YEARS WITH SIXOTHER PEOPLE.

SO WE'RE GOINGTO HEAR FIRST HAND FROM THEMAND ASK THEM QUESTIONS ABOUTWHAT IS WAS LIKE TO LIVEINSIDE THIS SEALEDENVIRONMENT.

THE EVENT STARTSAT 10 A-M.

YOU CAN SIGN UPTHROUGH BIOSPHERE2'S FACEBOOKPAGE