Cuisinart pan sets for 200 off — plus more from JCPenney's steep sale Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:08s - Published 1 hour ago Cuisinart pan sets for 200 off — plus more from JCPenney's steep sale Even though you can’t go to department stores right now, your favorite retailers are gifting massive sales to help you through these tough times.And that includes JCPenney running a sale on basically its entire selection — including steep discounts on pricey home goods.this sale applies to already discounted products, which allows for even more savings.Many of these products might even make a stellar Mother’s Day gift for a mom in your life who loves to cook — or one who’s picked it up as a hobby in quarantine.From ice cream makers to pan sets and air fryers to egg cookers, there’s a little something for everyone.Cuisinart 17-pc. Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set.Cuisinart Egg Cooker.Ninja Foodi Blender with Heat-iQ.Philips Digital Airfryer XXL Twin TurboStar.Cuisinart 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker.Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System.Cuisinart 2-Quart Ice Cream Maker 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this