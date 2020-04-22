Cuisinart pan sets for 200 off — plus more from JCPenney's steep sale

Global  

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Even though you can’t go to department stores right now, your favorite retailers are gifting massive sales to help you through these tough times.And that includes JCPenney running a sale on basically its entire selection — including steep discounts on pricey home goods.this sale applies to already discounted products, which allows for even more savings.Many of these products might even make a stellar Mother’s Day gift for a mom in your life who loves to cook — or one who’s picked it up as a hobby in quarantine.From ice cream makers to pan sets and air fryers to egg cookers, there’s a little something for everyone.Cuisinart 17-pc.

Stainless Steel Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set.Cuisinart Egg Cooker.Ninja Foodi Blender with Heat-iQ.Philips Digital Airfryer XXL Twin TurboStar.Cuisinart 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker.Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System.Cuisinart 2-Quart Ice Cream Maker

