Nicola Sturgeon: Coronavirus deaths in care homes not inevitable

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said deaths in care homes are not inevitable as figures show they account for a third of Covid-19 fatalities in Scotland, a rise on the previous week’s numbers.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said older people in care settings should receive “the same, if not more” support as other people during the pandemic.

