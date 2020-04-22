Phina, the playful foster kitty in Illinois plays catch

Global  

A playful foster cat in Chicago, Illinois, plays catch with her favorite crackle ball on April 16, 2020.

She loves to jump high then chases the ball around the kitchen.

Her family has 'cat play sessions' on the floor where they set up obstacles for her to jump over and run.

Phina is three-years-old and up until two months ago has been adopted and returned three times because she had issues in previous foster homes.

"Phina, before named Valentina, [in] her biography [it] stated she needed to be an only cat household with preferable a single quiet owner and when we got her to foster, we were everything but that type of household," her owner said.




