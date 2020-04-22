Earth Day activities from home

Global  

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

It's usually a big day for outside projects, but those events have been cancelled - instead you can turn to at home activities for the whole family.

BUT THOSE EVENTS ARE CANCELLEDINSTEAD - YOU CAN TO TURN TO -AT HOME PROJECTS AND ACTIVITIES- FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY."TAKING AN OLD TSHIRT ANDTURNING IT INTO A REUSABLEBAG.PLANTING SEEDS TO GROW AGARDEN.DOING SOME OF THE FIX IT YOUKNOW WAYS TO REDUCE WASTE BYTHINGS LIKE FIXING A BIKE ORFIXING THINGS THAT YOU FIND INTHE BASEMENT.""EARTH DAY NETWORK" ISENCOURAGING 24 HOURS OF DIGITALEFFORTS TO SAVE THE PLANET.THEY SUGGEST MAKING SIGNS ANDSHARING THEM VIA SOCIAL MEDIA.WENDY'S IS GIVING AWAY FREE




