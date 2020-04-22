Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 18,100 Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published now Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 18,100 A total of 18,100 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday, the Department of Health said, up by 763 from 17,337 the day before. 0

