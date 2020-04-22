Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 18,100

|Global
|
WORTH WATCHING
N. Korea media silent on Kim's health and whereabouts
Starmer challenges Raab over coronavirus response at Labour leader’s first PMQs
Michael Moore releases surprise climate change documentary
Oktoberfest cancelled: Risk 'simply too great' to go ahead with world's biggest beer festival
|Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
|© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|About us | Contact us | Disclaimer | Press Room | Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS | News for my Website | Free news search widget | In the News | DMCA / Content Removal | Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? Send us your feedback | LIKE us on Facebook FOLLOW us on Twitter • FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.