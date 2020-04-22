Oklahoma Girl Donates Life Savings to Support Uncle's Restaurant, Local Hospital Employees Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 01:36s - Published now Oklahoma Girl Donates Life Savings to Support Uncle's Restaurant, Local Hospital Employees A 12-year-old girl made a enormous donation to people who are struggling during the COVID-19 crisis and she hopes it will inspire similar kindness in others. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Oklahoma Girl Donates Life Savings to Support Uncle's Restaurant, Local Hospital Employees GIRL WITH FAMILY TIES INGIRL WITH FAMILY TIES INOKLAHOMA NEWS FOUR'S CASSANDRAOKLAHOMA NEWS FOUR'S CASSANDRASWEETMAN HAS THE DETAILS.SWEETMAN HAS THE DETAILS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this