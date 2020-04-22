Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oklahoma Girl Donates Life Savings to Support Uncle's Restaurant, Local Hospital Employees

Oklahoma Girl Donates Life Savings to Support Uncle's Restaurant, Local Hospital Employees

Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Oklahoma Girl Donates Life Savings to Support Uncle's Restaurant, Local Hospital Employees

Oklahoma Girl Donates Life Savings to Support Uncle's Restaurant, Local Hospital Employees

A 12-year-old girl made a enormous donation to people who are struggling during the COVID-19 crisis and she hopes it will inspire similar kindness in others.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oklahoma Girl Donates Life Savings to Support Uncle's Restaurant, Local Hospital Employees

GIRL WITH FAMILY TIES INGIRL WITH FAMILY TIES INOKLAHOMA NEWS FOUR'S CASSANDRAOKLAHOMA NEWS FOUR'S CASSANDRASWEETMAN HAS THE DETAILS.SWEETMAN HAS THE DETAILS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.