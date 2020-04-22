Global  

Las Vegas valley neighborhood hosts 'Chalk for Earth' event Wednesday

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Skye canyon is celebrating Earth Day differently this year - the neighborhood is hosting a "Chalk for Earth" event this year.

DIFFERNTLY THIS YEAR.THE NEIGHBORHOOD IS HOSTING A'CHALK FOR EARTH' EVENT.YOU CAN PICK UP FREE CHALKOUTSIDE SKYE CENTER FROM NOONTO 2 P.M.THEY ENCOURAGE YOU TO CREATECHALK ART OUTSIDE YOUR HOUSEAND SHARE IT ONLINE USING THEHASHTAG CHALK FOR EARTH.RIGHT NOW, THE AIR IN LAS VEGAS




