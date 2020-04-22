team ky 4.22.20

Favorite positive post of the day... as we continue to share your hashtag team kentucky, together k-y pictures and videos.

Our first one comes from shaker village... the post talks about new lambs they asked the public for help naming... it says in part, quote: "well, we've chosen some names that we hope will make you smile & express our gratitude for the leadership our state has received.

Introducing baashear & virginia."

this one from britainy beshear.

Married of course to governor beshear... who announced his first lady has now joined social media.

She posted this picture saying quote: "the kids and winnie helped me with my first official photo for social media!

We might be a little bit proud of governor andy beshear."

keep tagging us 'abc36' in your inspirational, positive posts so we can share them every day with