Melissa Joan Hart On 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' & 'Clarissa Explains It All' Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 09:14s - Published 11 hours ago Melissa Joan Hart On 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' & 'Clarissa Explains It All' The actor and director talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her Hollywood career, being on two hit TV shows in the 90s, directing, and showing her kids old episodes of her shows. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alaturka News Melissa Joan Hart On ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ & ‘Clarissa Explains It All’ https://t.co/UfYFa2e3nv https://t.co/ZHUWzFlG6v 10 hours ago The Haunted Shut-in 😷 Watching The Elvira Show, the pilot that didn’t get picked up. It’s basically Sabrina the Teenage Witch years befor… https://t.co/60MsWYa4IS 2 days ago lexi 𖤐 if i’m tweeting about sabrina the teenage witch always assume it’s the 90s one with melissa joan hart bc i don’t gi… https://t.co/gsXFqlippu 2 days ago Kenzie Dawkins RT @PopCrush: Sabrina just turned 44 and we are SHOOK! https://t.co/VCo9kqe8KT via @TMZ 3 days ago PopCrush Sabrina just turned 44 and we are SHOOK! https://t.co/VCo9kqe8KT via @TMZ 3 days ago Damia Torhagen RT @PopHorrorNews: Happy 44th birthday to Melissa Joan Hart, star of SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH, NINE DEAD, ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?, and… 4 days ago NATEBLING1 🇬🇧🇬🇭 @MelissaJoanHart Happy Birthday the Sabrina the teenager witch actor Melissa Joan Hart 🍰🍾🎈 4 days ago Georgie Helen Unsworth Happy birthday to Melissa Joan Hart aka Sabrina Spellman. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting her and she was very dow… https://t.co/Y4GkC2NumW 4 days ago