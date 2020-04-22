Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Melissa Joan Hart On 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' & 'Clarissa Explains It All'

Melissa Joan Hart On 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' & 'Clarissa Explains It All'

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 09:14s - Published
Melissa Joan Hart On 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' & 'Clarissa Explains It All'

Melissa Joan Hart On 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' & 'Clarissa Explains It All'

The actor and director talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her Hollywood career, being on two hit TV shows in the 90s, directing, and showing her kids old episodes of her shows.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Melissa Joan Hart On ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ & ‘Clarissa Explains It All’ https://t.co/UfYFa2e3nv https://t.co/ZHUWzFlG6v 10 hours ago

HauntedDriveIn

The Haunted Shut-in 😷 Watching The Elvira Show, the pilot that didn’t get picked up. It’s basically Sabrina the Teenage Witch years befor… https://t.co/60MsWYa4IS 2 days ago

wjtchy

lexi 𖤐 if i’m tweeting about sabrina the teenage witch always assume it’s the 90s one with melissa joan hart bc i don’t gi… https://t.co/gsXFqlippu 2 days ago

mixer_lm5

Kenzie Dawkins RT @PopCrush: Sabrina just turned 44 and we are SHOOK! https://t.co/VCo9kqe8KT via @TMZ 3 days ago

PopCrush

PopCrush Sabrina just turned 44 and we are SHOOK! https://t.co/VCo9kqe8KT via @TMZ 3 days ago

p_a_morningstar

Damia Torhagen RT @PopHorrorNews: Happy 44th birthday to Melissa Joan Hart, star of SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH, NINE DEAD, ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?, and… 4 days ago

natebling1

NATEBLING1 🇬🇧🇬🇭 @MelissaJoanHart Happy Birthday the Sabrina the teenager witch actor Melissa Joan Hart 🍰🍾🎈 4 days ago

Flash_Red_X

Georgie Helen Unsworth Happy birthday to Melissa Joan Hart aka Sabrina Spellman. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting her and she was very dow… https://t.co/Y4GkC2NumW 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.