This vegetarian fast-food restaurant could give burger chains a run for their money Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:12s - Published 7 hours ago This vegetarian fast-food restaurant could give burger chains a run for their money A vegetarian fast-food chain is on pace to give its burger-chain rivals some serious competition in the next few years.In 2015, Amy’s Kitchen, a family-owned, California-based manufacturer of organic foods, opened Amy’s Drive Thru.America’s first vegetarian, organic, gluten-free-optional fast-food restaurant, in Sonoma County, according to Fast Company.Part of Amy’s Drive Thru’s appeal comes from the very fact that Amy’s Kitchen takes particular pride in sourcing all of its ingredients locally.While a typical Amy’s Drive Thru employs more than 90 people to prepare and serve the food, .the restaurant chain has somehow managed to keep the cost of its meals down.Within the first year of the restaurant’s opening, the company had doubled — even tripled — its numbers, founder Fred Scarpulla Jr. told Fast Company."When you think about drive-throughs, it’s all so focused on industrial meat, and one quick look at that industry is enough to tell you that it’s pretty nasty" 0

