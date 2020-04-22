Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus cases in India cross 20,000, cases spread to 430 districts | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India cross 20,000, cases spread to 430 districts | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Coronavirus cases in India cross 20,000, cases spread to 430 districts | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India cross 20,000, cases spread to 430 districts | Oneindia News

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 20,000-mark today.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 1,486 new cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths have been reported from the country in the last 24 hours.

India's death toll has risen to 652.

Coronavirus cases have been reported from 430 districts till Wednesday, up from 211 on April 2, government data has shown.

There are six major cities which have registered over 500 cases till now, accounting for about 45 per cent of the total cases across the country and other stories.

#CoronavirusLockdown , #COVID19 , #CoronavirusOutbreak

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine The countrywide #COVID19 death toll rose to 652 and the number of cases to 20,471, an increase of 49 fatalities and… https://t.co/2erSZIy4uO 12 seconds ago

Ansari75291795

Ansari RT @ndtv: Coronavirus Cases In India Cross 20,000, 49 Deaths In 24 Hours https://t.co/VZrMGqrKMa #NDTVNewsBeeps #coronavirus https://t.co/Y… 5 minutes ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe RT @ibtimes_india: UPDATE: In U-turn, J&K govt withdraws press note for cancellation of Amarnath Yatra 2020 #amarnathyatra #JammuKashmir… 6 minutes ago

debabrato1

Debabrato Coronavirus Cases In India Cross 20,000, 49 Deaths In 24 Hours https://t.co/wPrmxwxMDU https://t.co/sKjWdCFo8l 16 minutes ago

Dooniteddotin

Doonited.India Coronavirus: Amarnath Yatra 2020 cancelled as cases in India cross 20,000-mark https://t.co/U51SPuI5wn https://t.co/71G1Bo3eep 18 minutes ago

RaviKum05093608

Ravi Kumar RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: States asked to stop using rapid test kits as coronavirus COVID-19 cases cross 18900, deaths over 600 https://t.co/o0TT… 30 minutes ago

RNSharma001

RN SHARMA Coronavirus cases in India cross 20,000; death toll crosses 650 - India News https://t.co/hrSez0Yb2n 33 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol The country-wide #COVID19 death toll rose to 652. Number of active cases stood at 15,859, while 3,959 people have b… https://t.co/Mi4E0o3Lbm 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.