Coronavirus cases in India cross 20,000, cases spread to 430 districts | Oneindia News

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 20,000-mark today.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 1,486 new cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths have been reported from the country in the last 24 hours.

India's death toll has risen to 652.

Coronavirus cases have been reported from 430 districts till Wednesday, up from 211 on April 2, government data has shown.

There are six major cities which have registered over 500 cases till now, accounting for about 45 per cent of the total cases across the country and other stories.

