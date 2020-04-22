Global  

Pope prays for environment protection on Earth Day

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Pope Franics on Wednesday prayed for the protection of the planet on Earth Day and exhorted leaders to act.

"This is an occasion for renewing our commitment to love and care for our common home and for the weaker members of our human family," Francis said during his general audience which is being streamed via video over the internet from a library inside the Vatican.

The pontiff also praised movements against global warming and urged children to "take to the streets to teach us the obvious: we have no future if we destroy the very environment that sustains us." The first Earth Day took place on April 22nd, 1970 when millions of Americans took to the streets to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward.

