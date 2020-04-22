Tributes Pour In For Nova Scotia Shooting Victims Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:47s - Published now Tributes Pour In For Nova Scotia Shooting Victims From waterfalls to hearts in the sky, tributes big and small have been pouring for victims of Canada's deadliest mass shooting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Wendy A Many lives, at least 23, were lost in Canada's worst mass killing. I feel the loss, sadness, and trauma as tributes… https://t.co/w5jsIzyufp 8 hours ago Newscenter PHL RT @rapplerdotcom: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says new human remains are discovered in homes and vehicles set ablaze by the suspect… 9 hours ago Rappler The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says new human remains are discovered in homes and vehicles set ablaze by the sus… https://t.co/XMlTooPVza 10 hours ago Misshellca RT @RandaHabib: Victims of the worst mass shooting in #Canada history poured in as the death toll rose to 23. The Royal Canadian Mounted P… 12 hours ago Randa HABIB Victims of the worst mass shooting in #Canada history poured in as the death toll rose to 23. The Royal Canadian M… https://t.co/oPd4uEGDBY 12 hours ago Classical 102.9 FM RT @JaneBrownNews: The death toll expected to grow in Nova Scotia's mass shooting. An Oshawa couple, who'd retired in N.S., likely among th… 1 day ago Jane Brown The death toll expected to grow in Nova Scotia's mass shooting. An Oshawa couple, who'd retired in N.S., likely amo… https://t.co/1gARprThqp 1 day ago