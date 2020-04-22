Global  

Tributes Pour In For Nova Scotia Shooting Victims

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:47s - Published
From waterfalls to hearts in the sky, tributes big and small have been pouring for victims of Canada's deadliest mass shooting.

Tweets about this

waujla

Wendy A Many lives, at least 23, were lost in Canada's worst mass killing. I feel the loss, sadness, and trauma as tributes… https://t.co/w5jsIzyufp 8 hours ago

newscenterPHL1

Newscenter PHL RT @rapplerdotcom: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says new human remains are discovered in homes and vehicles set ablaze by the suspect… 9 hours ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler The Royal Canadian Mounted Police says new human remains are discovered in homes and vehicles set ablaze by the sus… https://t.co/XMlTooPVza 10 hours ago

misshellca

Misshellca RT @RandaHabib: Victims of the worst mass shooting in #Canada history poured in as the death toll rose to 23. The Royal Canadian Mounted P… 12 hours ago

RandaHabib

Randa HABIB Victims of the worst mass shooting in #Canada history poured in as the death toll rose to 23. The Royal Canadian M… https://t.co/oPd4uEGDBY 12 hours ago

Classical1029fm

Classical 102.9 FM RT @JaneBrownNews: The death toll expected to grow in Nova Scotia's mass shooting. An Oshawa couple, who'd retired in N.S., likely among th… 1 day ago

JaneBrownNews

Jane Brown The death toll expected to grow in Nova Scotia's mass shooting. An Oshawa couple, who'd retired in N.S., likely amo… https://t.co/1gARprThqp 1 day ago

