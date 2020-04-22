Trump Threatens Iran, Says Military Will “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats If They Harass U.S. Ships Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:44s - Published 1 day ago Trump Threatens Iran, Says Military Will “Shoot Down and Destroy” Iranian Boats If They Harass U.S. Ships President Trump taking to Twitter threatening Iran, writing that the U.S. Navy is instructed to “shoot down and destroy any and all Irainian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.” Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. 0

