Tackle virus and climate together, says Thunberg

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published
People need to tackle both the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis together, Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg said on Wednesday, during an event marking the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

0
Thunberg, who shot to fame as a 15-year-old when she started skipping school on Fridays to protest outside Sweden's parliament building over carbon emissions, said that concerted actions to tackle the outbreak of the coronavirus did not mean the climate crisis had gone away.

Taking part in a live-streamed event to mark Earth Day, launched to highlight environmental challenges, Thunberg said the outbreak of the coronavirus meant it was more important than ever to listen to scientists and other experts.

Last year was the hottest on record in Europe, extending a run of exceptionally warm years driven by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, according to a study released on Earth Day.




