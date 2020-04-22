Global  

Coronavirus Pandemic Won’t Stop Macy’s Fourth Of July Fireworks, De Blasio Says ‘The Show Will Go On’

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:01s - Published
The show will go on.

That's the message from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said New York City's annual, iconic Fourth of July celebration will go forward with fireworks.

Katie Johnston reports.

