shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 10 Things Binging with Babish Can't Live Without [upbeat music]- So most people talkabout their headphones.I just brought these as a joke, so--- [Crew Member] Yes let's getthe headphones out of here.[laughter]- Sorry.Hey GQ, my name is name is Andrew Rae.I make a YouTube channelcalled "Binging with Babish"and these are my essentials.Most people come on this showand they talk about their phonesand their cool Bose headphonesand their life extending face cream.Me?I'm gonna talk about my meds. [laughs]Lactaid.Everybody should have Lactaid.I am lactose intolerant.Most people are.Keep some of this around.Surprise ice cream cake in the break room.Boom, no problem.Then we got, I got allergies.Flonase, all day.Most people don't know this about me.I am deathly allergic toa mystery thing. [laughs]I went into anaphylactic shock twice.The first time was theday before my wedding,which that didn't work out.Omen?I don't know.I was driving through thecountry side to the barn wedding,'cause it was a barn wedding.I started getting all puffyand I couldn't breatheand I look in the mirrorand I'm twice my normal sizeand I'm like, "Oh Jesus, God."[laughs] I have no ideawhat brought it on.Second time, I was at a protest.I hadn't eaten or drankanything for six hours.Same deal.Dual IVs and I go to theallergist to get checked out,get tested for everything.I'm a little allergic to everything,but I'm not that allergic to anything.So they were like,"It could've just been achemical compound in the air"that you inhaled."Now, I just live in fear all the timelike that could just waft through the airand [beep] kill me.So yeah, I carry an Epipen with me.These are my antidepressants. [laughs]I take antidepressants.I try to talk very openly about thatbecause I think mental healthis not discussed openly enoughin this country, or inthe world in general.I really am only doingwhat I'm doing todayand here and talking to you guysbecause I saw help when I needed it.[hip hop music]Underwear, ow.Everybody needs underwear. [laughs]You should have underwearon right now if you don't.I remember the first time Igot really nice underwear,especially boxer briefs thatreally hugged my [beep].[laughs] Sorry.It was a game changer.I can't tell you how nice itis to wear nice underwear.There's way nicer underwear than this.This is just what I'vebecome accustomed to.All I can say is if you find yourselfwith 50 hot dollars to drop,upgrade your underwear game'cause it's gonna changeyour whole outlook on [beep].Literally on [bleep].It'd be crazy to come on "My Essentials"and not talk about some cooking stuff.This is the thing thatI prioritize the most,which is a good chef's knife.This is invaluable.This is the most usable toolthat you can get for the kitchen.Forget slappy inventionsand twisty inventionsthat do it all for youand then you use threetimes and then it breaks.Forget all the gadgets.This does the work of most of the thingsthat you can buy as seen on TV.It's a little beat up.This is the first chef's knife I ever got.I got it as a gift from myold bosses, John and Diana,who are still my dear friends to this day.This knife is still adear friend to this day.It's still,I keep it sharp, relatively sharp.Somebody got a sheet of paperto do a little test?All right, so we'll seeif I keep my [beep] sharp.Oh yeah!Whoop.Cut that one out.This one tool, forget a knife block,this one tool is gonna give youmore functionality thanmost things in your kitchenand that's why I'm a huge advocatefor having a good chef's knife.This is an eight inchWusthof classic icon.Yeah, this will run you about 120 bucks.You wanna step up from there?Get a Shun.Do not put it through a dishwasher.That will dull it, forsure, and could rust itwhich would just be ahuge pain in the ass.Wash it gently.Wash it immediately.Don't let it sit in the sink all the timeand keep it sharp.Every once in a while, every year,get it professionally sharpened.We've been through so much together.You can see, it's battlescarred.It's seen some stuff.It's seen some roommatesthat have put it througha dishwasher, my friend.This is a carving fork butit's not just any carving fork.This is the carving forkfrom the movie "Chef."This was given to me fromJohn Fabro in an episodeof my show and on an episodeof his show, "Chef's Show."This is the actual fork that he usedto plate up the pastafor Scarlett Johanssonand then she just eye[beep] the hell out of him.He was kind enough to give this to meand it's one of my mostprized possessions.And most people ask me,"When are you going toget this bronsted framed?"And no, this belongs in my kitchen drawerand it continues totwirl pasta to this day.Watch any episodes that I've done recentlywhere I've twirled pasta,you'll see this fork.Because that's what this is forand it's not gonna break.Just keep going.I think he would like knowingthat it's still making pasta.Times pieces are somethingthat I've gotten very into.As you can see, I dress pretty plainly.When I'm on the show,it's a button up shirt and a black apron.When I'm out in the world, it's this.I always wear just the black henley.My daily wear is this,it's a Rolex two-tone sevenmariner gold stainlesswith a blue bezel in the dial.I was not expecting to buy this,but I wasn't planning on hittingthe New York Times Bestseller List.When that happened, Iwent into a watch shop.I told them I was celebrating.They were like, "Okay, wegot something in back."They pulled this out and I was like"It's a little too much for me."Then I put it on my wristand I was like "Uh."So I got big into watchesabout two years ago.I guess I should probably goin chronological order here.Chronological.This was the first watch that I got.I got it because I feltlike, "I should get a Rolex."Things are going well."I should get a Rolex."I should get the cheapestone I can get my hands on"and the smallest oneI can get my hands on"'cause I don't like chunky watches."Boy did that change.I got it and it justdidn't scratch the itchthat I was hoping it would scratch.And then a buddy of mine has a Submarinerand I tried it on and itjust changed my whole life.I won this one by accident.I discovered a websitecalled liveauctioneers.com.I had never bid on anythingin any auction everand I just wanted tosee what it felt like.I was like, "It might as well be a Rolex."I just put the second bid down on this.I never thought in a millionyears that I would win itbut that was it [laughs].I won it and I was like, "Oh,I just bought this Rolex."It's from 1981.It's the most 80's, the mostbeautiful thing I've ever seenand I love it to death andit's one of my favorites.This is a Champagne Daytona.It is quite literally thegaudiest thing in the world.I bought it in a backroom watch dealer.It was cool. [laughs]In one of those empty bombed out officewith a bunch of old imaxwrapped up in plasticand nobody working there.And I just meet at a corner deskand this guy pulls out anenvelope out of his deskwith the watches that I wanted to see.It was the coolest, weirdest experience.One of the earmarks ofbeing a watch collectoris getting that watch that'slike, "What am I doing?"And that was this watch.I was like, "Oh my God, whatam I doing with my life?"When you put this on your wristyou feel like Tony Soprano.It's next level.It's so cool.Even though he wears a goldPresident, don't worry,I know what I'm talking about.This is my Workhorse.I got this guy to celebratefinishing my book.It's just a knock around watch.It's just,I'm trying to be badassbut no, I'm going tobe ginger with it. See?I can really toss it around.I mostly wear this on theshow 'cause it's not as showy.It's not as loud.It's a classic watch.It's pretty much thething that you picturewhen you close your eyesand picture a Submariner.I love wearing it on the show'cause it doesn't grab too much attention.It's just a great work force watch.I can't defend fine timepieces because I knowthere's no real reason to spendthis much money on watchesbut the craftsmanshipand the legend of Rolex,it's addicting.I'm completely addicted.I'll probably only ever stick to Rolliesbecause basically, they entrance me.Next step is my cologne.I believe in smelling good.I don't think it costsa lot to smell good.You can smell good usinga very limited budgetbut I wanted to try toget a really curated scentso I got this when I was in Paris.I went to Paris for thefirst time last yearand I went to this cool parfumery.I had every intentionof having one of those custom scents madebut I smelled this and I was like,"This is all that is man."I figured out it's called "Crazy Hours"by Franck Muller of Geneva.It smells good.I like it. You would like ittoo if you could smell it.Here [beeps] sorry.Now here we have some Kentucky bourbon.1796, I don't know.It's very good.This is sweet, mellow, and complexso it's lovely to sip on it's ownbut you wouldn't be so shyas to not make a cocktail from it.You could make a lovelyold fashioned with thisand I think that's thesweet spot for bourbon.Obviously I have an appreciationfor really high end bourbon,but this guy is $50 in New York,which means that it's probably 35everywhere else in the world.Then over here I have somelovely [foreign language]French crystal.This was given to me by a dear friendfor my birthday last yearand I love retro artdeco crystal like this.You feel like you're in "Mad Men"when you're drinkingfrom something like this.If you're gonna outfit your bar,get some cool, reallythin, really ornate [beep].You're gonna feel like agoddamn king when you drink.[laughs] That's money in the bank.Okay?And also, a glass for like this,your kids are gonna inherit this.Ah, it's been a long day already.Basil Hayden's.Make mine a Basil Hayden's.Next up, eyewear.I don't have much of a prescription.That's my dirty little secret.I've got 20/40 in thiseye, 20/30 in this eye.It's pretty much just for watching moviesand driving at night.But I feel much morecomfortable behind the glasses,especially on camera.It just makes me feel like I'min my little glasses house.These are Oliver People's andthese are my bald sunglasses,for when I'm not rockin' a hat.These are my hat sunglasses.These are Tom Ford and these look better,as you can tell,because they probably looka little weird right now,but these look better when I'mwearing a hat. Do you agree?I'm asking.Dentek Easy Brush Flossers.These are the pinnacleof flossing technology.I am an advocate for daily,if not twice daily, flossing.I floss at least twice a day and as such,I have never had a cavity.I have never had braces.That's not the reason [laughs]this is not the reason why that happened.That is pure luck.Not even genetics.My brother had head gear until he was 17.I've never had a cavity.I use not only the string flossand brush with the picks, but also these,when I really wanna get[beep] hardcore about it.These guys do a job.There is a wire, literally astrand of twisted wire in therewith a brush coming out of it.That's what you're shovingbetween your teeth.This blows out plaquelike a [beep]. [laughs]I probably use these once or twice a week.You will bleed.You will cry.You will scream but you'll thank me later.That's my essentials, guys.Thank you so mch for watching.Thanks for hanging out.I hope that you try some ofthose things for yourselfand I'll see you next time onBabish's 10 Non-essentials.





