Missouri China Lawsuit (4-22-20)

Missouri has filed a lawsuit against china over the coronavirus.

In the lawsuit, the state alleges the chinese government, the chinese communist party, and other chinese institutions suppressed information... arrested whistleblowers... and did little to contain the spread of the virus... missouri claims china's actions resulted in the loss of life and economic consequences for people in the state.

The chinese government has not commented yet on the lawsuit.

Legal experts say this is an uphill battle for missouri because china is protected by sovereign immunity.