Judge Rules Denver Sheriff Department Must Comply With Subpoenas From ICE Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:38s - Published now Judge Rules Denver Sheriff Department Must Comply With Subpoenas From ICE A federal judge ruled that the Denver Sheriff Department must comply with administrative subpoenas from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 0

