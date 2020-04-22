Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Judge Rules Denver Sheriff Department Must Comply With Subpoenas From ICE

Judge Rules Denver Sheriff Department Must Comply With Subpoenas From ICE

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Judge Rules Denver Sheriff Department Must Comply With Subpoenas From ICE

Judge Rules Denver Sheriff Department Must Comply With Subpoenas From ICE

A federal judge ruled that the Denver Sheriff Department must comply with administrative subpoenas from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Federal #Judge Rules #Denver Sheriff Department Must Comply With ICE Subpoenas - Apr 22 @ 10:40 AM ET https://t.co/D9JF47UG8e 2 hours ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Federal Judge Rules Denver Sheriff Department Must Comply With ICE Subpoenas https://t.co/Z1IHlYMthP 4 hours ago

beelingw

Bee RT @CBSDenver: Federal Judge Rules Denver Sheriff Department Must Comply With ICE Subpoenas https://t.co/Odb54OY4X7 https://t.co/IM7mBWYrQU 12 hours ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Federal Judge Rules Denver Sheriff Department Must Comply With ICE Subpoenas https://t.co/Odb54OY4X7 https://t.co/IM7mBWYrQU 15 hours ago

LuvLibertyPeace

Liberty Peace Love RT @ImmigrActivists: Judge Rules for ICE Over Denver in Sheriff Subpoena Fight | Westword https://t.co/vW9YAX7Mua 18 hours ago

ImmigrActivists

Immigration Rights Activists Judge Rules for ICE Over Denver in Sheriff Subpoena Fight | Westword https://t.co/vW9YAX7Mua 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.