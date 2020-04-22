Chinese teachers hold umbrellas in a line for pupils during downpour

Dozens of teachers in a primary school held umbrellas in a line for the pupils during rain shower in eastern China.

The heartwarming scene, shot in the city of Dongyang in Zhejiang Province on April 21, shows around 30 teachers holding umbrellas in a line for over 900 students to walk from a school building to the gate during a downpour.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents were not allowed to enter the school.

Since most students did not bring umbrellas when the rain suddenly came, the school organised teachers to form the "umbrella gallery".

The video was provided by local media with permission.