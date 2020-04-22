World’s largest plughole, found in Singapore, is a calming giant water feature Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:42s - Published now World’s largest plughole, found in Singapore, is a calming giant water feature This recognized feature in Marina Bay Sands is actually the largest plughole in the world. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this